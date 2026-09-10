I've written before- I was watching the tennis us open and a man from Belgium was the first from his country to make the quarter finals there! Wow! Great!! I love people from different countries in sports! It's what helps keep the world going peacefully! Now -when I hear the first black to do something I'm like what? What country is a black from ? What country is a white from ? It needs to change - only pres Trump can change all of that with congress-! If Trump wants to be the most influential pres ever ,he will do something ! Make America great or as a whole ! Simply just call us all Americans! Now African Americans ? Great! English Americans ? Great! Native Americans ,great! Italian America's! Great! Etc-now if you need to describe someone ,fine dark skin , light skin tall short , fat, thin, etc! I'm an army vet , did we all look alike ? Heck no! We're we all American soldiers ? All one? Yeah!