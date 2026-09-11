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I’m a democrat. I’m not dumb. I love my country. I’m not scum or vermin. I worked for 47 years raising five kids who are productive members of society. I paid taxes and donated to charities. I’m not lazy or sick, nor am I a communist.

I resent it when a dictator wanna be demands his followers to proclaim their allegiance to him and to cheat, calls me, my family and friends scum retards who hate America.

Trump and his puppets have messed things up so bad, all they have left are lies, more empty promises ($5000 if GOP wins!?), and name calling, with commie, LBGTQ and Blame Biden as their lame, go-tos.

As for me, each time Trump or Johnson calls democrats names, they are including me and I take that personally. Then I vow to do something – remind someone to vote, write a letter, phone a congressperson, donate money, or put up a sign - to make sure the democrats win in November.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke