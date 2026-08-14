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I have been shocked by an electrical outlet. It was very painful, even if it lasted only a second. Such shocks can also cause heart attacks. An outlet has 110 volts.

Border Czar, Tom “Himmler” Homan has ordered thousands of new playthings called GLOVES (generated low output voltage emitter). At 380 volts, it is three times more powerful than an outlet. This was a no bid (of course) contract.

The GLOVE manufacture provides several warnings about the dangers of this potentially lethal product, including misuse that can cause “sever physical harm and even death,” such as shocking more than 15 seconds (15!), grabbing by face or neck and using two gloves at the same time.

Operators (ICE) must finish specialized training. These are the same guys who have already shot innocent people and now they will wear a glove that can maim or kill a person just by grabbing them by the arm. Gestapo anyone?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke