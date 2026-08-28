The “Right to Vote” LTE on 8/27 bloviated regarding how the Trump Administration is threatening the right to vote for legal citizens. Really. Why is ensuring that every citizen who votes provides documentation to prove that they are a citizen is threat? The only reason one would oppose this requirement would be that they intend to have non-citizens vote, a flaunting of the laws of this country. The argument that it is too difficult is specious. Voting is a right, a duty, and a sacred privilege and must but conducted honestly and according the laws of this country. Any inconvenience encountered to provide proper identification is simply an citizen’s obligation. However, that is a small price to pay to have legal elections. You cannot fly without identification, obtain a drivers license, or even see a doctor. Any argument that required identification is too onerous is suspect. All who are legally entitled to vote can accomplish it and any argument regarding inconvenience is simply a devious sham.