Thank goodness for the Social Democrats. I am now planning on residing in my mom’s basement, smoking grass and playing video games. I have no worries. The government will provide food, health care and provide a monthly stipend. They will pay for me to go to receivee a worthless degree. I don’t have to worry about working because my needs are cared for and I do not have to pay Social Security tax even though I will partake in the benefits. I laugh with scorn at those who are so stupid that they think achieving the American Dream means getting a good education that prepares one for a actual real job, actually saves and budgets wisely, saves for a house, actually works effectively for their employers obeys current laws, and raises children responsibly. And they will be required to share their gains with me. What suckers! I will have it all, without effort. I will live the American Dream. And illegals will be treated even better.