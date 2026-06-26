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The UFC fight on the White House lawn is emblematic of our country today---a representation of what has evolved over 250 years.....violence, hatred, vitriol, greed.

Backlash to feminism is the manosphere where women are disrespected, beaten, sexually abused, raped, taken as sex slaves, deprived of their rights....the instigator is a twice-elected president who "grabs them by the pussy."

We may never see the full Epstein files, but now we have the Tate brothers---close associates of Donald Trump, Barron, Donald, Jr., J.D.Vance, Elon Musk, Kash Patel, Tucker Carlson, and many of the manosphere administration. Likes attract likes. Tates' methodology mirrors Epstein.

The Tates grew up poor, with an abusive and often disappearing father to become rapists, sex traffickers, violent sexual abusers of underage girls---making millions off exploitation of women. Right up the alley of Trump and his buddies. As the money poured in, the women suffered beatings, strangling, rape.

The USA has devolved into the Dark Ages---VOTE REPUBLICANS OUT!!

Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D

Foothills