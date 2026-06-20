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To keep my blood pressure at a reasonable level, I have to believe that there will be enough informed voters in November to reject this reign of corruption and ineptitude that we have been enduring since January 20, 2025. But then what?

If Democrats win the House and Senate (no longer improbable given Trump's record low approval rating) then they should Seize the Moment and enact some meaningful reforms:

1 Impeach him for a third time, and this time convict him!

2 Eliminate the Electoral College so the President is elected by popular vote!

3 Make Washington DC a state. The District's population is bigger than Vermont or Wyoming, and yet residents have no representation!

4 Speaking of representation, how about using AI to create equal, nonpartisan Congressional districts nationwide. Perhaps our tech billionaires could help with that!

5 Put age limits on anyone serving in the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. As a 79-year-old myself, I'd recommend 70, maybe even 65, as the upper limit.

Karen Schickedanz

Oro Valley