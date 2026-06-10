The movie “Dr. Strangelove or How I learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” is a black comedy. Watch it, especially if you like Peter Sellers. The plot features delusional and inept people. They include the military chain of command starting at the President and on through the Secretary of Defense.

In the real world our military chain of command is safe and fool proof and our leaders from President Trump on through the Secretary of Defense War Pete Hegseth are sane, always rational and do not exhibit any irrational or delusional tendencies. It is common knowledge that our leaders are not the inept bumbling fools depicted in the movie. In addition, we know that anyone lower in the chain of command below the rank of President can refuse an order that he believes to be illegal. We can sleep peacefully.