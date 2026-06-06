Hassertt said he contacted CEOs of major credit card companies and they are not worried about so many people being in debt to them because it shows they are spending and the economy is strong. Apparently, it was lost on Hassertt that middle class people having to use credit cards to buy gas at almost $5 a gallon or hamburger meat at $7-$9 per pound is not an indication of a strong economy. It is certainly strong for the credit card companies who charge 21%, causing many card holders to default.