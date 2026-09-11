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Where to start? Trump said that the American Airlines Center (capacity 21,000) was packed with thousands waiting outside and it was new attendance record! Independent sources, backed by photos, show it was about 60%-70% full, with large balcony areas empty. This was after organizers offered locals free tickets and begged them to attend.

Trump said the balcony looked empty because people were going to the bathroom. That would be about 6000 people in the 21 lavatories at the same time, apparently all with diarrhea, because they stayed the whole night. Could it be that those seated on the floor were provided with Depends because those people didn’t leave their seats?

Attendance exaggerations and falsehoods, were among the hundreds of lies fact checkers said Trump told in his 90 minute speech or about one per minute. Those lies are red meat to his cult, but more and more former Trump voters are figuring out they have been duped.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke