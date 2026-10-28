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Republicans claim the Democrats have no platform other than anti Trump. For me, that’s enough. What did Trump run in 2024?

Energy costs cut in half. Energy costs are up 15%.

Gas below $2 a gallon. Missed by about $3.

No foreign wars: The Iran “non-war” war?

Stop the Russia/Ukraine War in a day. He was off by…what? It’s still going on?

Tariffs will boast our economy: Ask farmers, small business owners or consumers about that brilliant economic strategy.

With nothing to run on from his past promises, he is resorting to buying votes, extortion and the tried and true fear/hate factor.

Promises of $5000 if the Republicans stay in control, millions in subsidies to farmers or threatening to cut aid to flood or fire damaged states may gain him some votes.

The Republicans have spent over $300 million on television anti-trans attack ads. $300 MILLION! Trans teen athletes make up less than ½ of 1% of our population.

Distract, Fear, Hate – Vote.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke