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What can be purchased for five million dollars? $5 million can buy 4 million meals for women’s shelters, 40 million food bank meals or 4.5 million blankets for the poor and homeless.

However, for Donald Trump, $5.1 million bought the 99% pure gold leaf gilding of four bronze horses. The no bid contract was originally for $2.1 million, but Trump raised it to $5.1 to have the project finished quickly. National security?

Were the statues in need of repair? Probably. Did they need almost pure gold? NO! There are several ways to restore the statues for a fraction of the cost, but, King Midas spares no tax dollars with his vanity projects.

There are mixed reviews from those who have seen the statues. Some say they are bright and striking. Others say they are gaudy and striking. One person said that Ace Hardware Metallic Gold spray paint at $7.50 per can would have done the same thing.

How about those Epstein files?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke