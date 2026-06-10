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This Sunday, as part of the Republican attack machine, Marc Short referred to the Democratic Senate candidate from Maine, Graham Platner as a nazi and child sex trafficker.

I understand the link between a skull and crossbones tattoo leading to a charge of piracy and an alliance with Jack Sparrow, but the SS accusation is a bit much for someone who served our country well beyond Mr. Short’s history. Reminds me a bit of the treatment Max Cleland received. The Reps love the military, until they don’t. Collins gets to claim innocence.

Child sex trafficking? That’s an odd and unverified charge. This from the good folks who brought us the nominations of Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. Then there are those pesky Epstein files that just seem stuck in a file cabinet somewhere.

Politics can be a dirty business and will get dirtier if we keep falling for this shell game. It is in our power to clean it up by simply not voting for it.

Jim Sinex

Midtown