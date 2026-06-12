The North American Free Trade Agreement, a tariff free zone to help the economies and citizens in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, was created in 1994 and updated as the U. S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020. In 2026, Trump imposed (illegal) tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and most other world countries. Canada and China retaliated with U. S. tariffs. Now, Canada is excluded from the 6-yr review of USMCA but developing trade with China and security with Europe. China is expanding worldwide markets, including more than $120 billion annually with Mexico. New Chinese businesses are booming in Hermosillo, Sonora. Trump’s mass deportation and restricted immigration policies result in huge financial losses in retail sales and tourism. ICE and Pentagon budgets are bloated. Billions of tax dollars are wasted on needless wars, White House ‘ballroom’, no-bid contracts, widespread fraud, etc. with no economic relief for desperate citizens. America is outraged by the ‘Arc of the Steal’ and ready to fire its money manager (grifter).