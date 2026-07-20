For almost 10 years I volunteered working the Pima County polls. I am very familiar with the process and can attest to the legitimacy, honesty and high-quality of how our county has run its elections. The only time I ever remember anyone questioning our election integrity was when Trump started questioning it during his 2016 run. I wondered why. Now I know it was to cover his butt if and when he lost. Win or lose, he continues to cry foul and try to convince us that our elections are rigged.