For almost 10 years I volunteered working the Pima County polls. I am very familiar with the process and can attest to the legitimacy, honesty and high-quality of how our county has run its elections. The only time I ever remember anyone questioning our election integrity was when Trump started questioning it during his 2016 run. I wondered why. Now I know it was to cover his butt if and when he lost. Win or lose, he continues to cry foul and try to convince us that our elections are rigged.
Yesterday during his rant--I mean speech, Trump told us directly that he will continue to interfere with our free elections. Perhaps it is time for the people to make a massive march on Washington, DC and tell him directly that we will not let that happen!
Norma guest
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.