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Obama's activist judges continue his impact

Every time Trump attempts to correct something, his actions are undermined by one of 268 district judges Obama appointed. And of course a few Biden picks (really still Obama)

Even though he is long out of office (thank God), he still has massive influence on the government's workings. Something needs to change when a low level judge can undermine the president's agenda at will. One has to wonder how a long-gone president can still wield that kind of power and if his influence over judges' actions are criminal.

Oh, the deep state is a resilient monster even Trump hasn't been able to slay completely. I pray for the country that we can fend off socialist Democrats and any radical Muslims setting up shop, getting a little scary out there.

BRUCE JOHNSON-Sandpoint Id

ROBERT JOHNSON

Foothills