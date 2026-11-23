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There is no question that we need to protect our borders. But Trump, as usual, has gone to the extreme. With Miller urging him on, Trump used an invented quota to justify building a mean, poorly trained ICE “army”. That army (hiding behind masks) has taken the mandate of meeting the fake quota to the extreme.

In documented cases to meet their quota, the focus of their arrests has been on anyone - primarily black or brown - using excessive force resulting in numerous deaths.

Miller justifies the deaths by shouting these individuals were “domestic terrorists or a would-be assassins”. Then there is the moral issue: How can this depraved army put a child alone or with their parents in a detention center with no regard to what will happen to them, how long they will be there, or knowing their legal rights?

Democrats, when you get into office next year, defund these ICE thugs. Remember these actions are illegal and morally repugnant. You now have the power of the purse!

Frank Flasch

Midtown