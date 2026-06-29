Lynch mobs were a horrific occurrence in the south during the early 1900’s. They were accepted or at least ignored by much of the population and law enforcement. A dark period in our history. Currently, the ICE protestors and similar type groups act like the previous lynch mobs. Totally out of control, no regards for law enforcement, willing to destroy property and exhibit violent civil disobedience just for fun because they recognize that the city governments will allow the carnage to happen and will not take active and decisive steps to stop the uninhibited offender. Add to that the groups of young who take over neighborhoods, racing autos aggressively and inciting chaos those neighborhoods. The protestors and offenders know there will be no accountability for their actions so they have free reign. When laws are not enforced, a small portion to the population will run violently rampant, especially if they are funded by those who benefit from the chaos.