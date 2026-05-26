The international committee producing the official United Nations climate scenarios has just determined that RCP 8.5, the study claiming that climate change would ultimately destroy the planet as we know it, WAS IMPLAUSABLE. For 15 years, we all got suckered with predictions of disappearing ice caps gone, NY City underwater, and a near total destruction of agriculture leading to widespread famine. Thanks to those like Al Gore, trillions of dollars were spent enriching those who took advantage of the grift, entire economies were altered negatively, and we all lived in debilitating fear of a near end. All for a scam. Yes, climate does change naturally as evidenced by the fact that there were mammoths in Douglas and the entire northern United States was sheeted with glaciers only 10,000 years ago. A natural and cyclical phenomenon. Sadly, we were subjected to the most massive grift in history and the few rational voices that claimed foul were silenced by the grifters and the liberal media. So gullible, shades of Enron