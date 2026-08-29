After seeing the claims made by the media, checking the website seemed like a good first step. What was learned was that the cameras do not capture all of the movement around the camera, it is looking for a picture of the driver and vehicle. At least that is that I read and am trusting the website. On one hand, the issue that came up was that the captured images were being used by unauthorized users and applications. One the other hand, the concern was that people were being recorded without their confirmation. Isn't it normal that you only have privacy when you are in your house and going outside means the world can watch you? It seems like we need rules relating to the usage of any information collected and the right to sue whoever released the information without approval. While the use of cameras has good results, the issue is always controlling the use of the information and punishing the misuse of the infomation with jailtime.