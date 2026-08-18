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A financial planner and community leader, Bennett helps clients build values-based financial plans while expanding access to financial education in Southern Arizona.

Scott Bennett is an Advisor and Shareholder at TCI Wealth Advisors, where he combines his passion for helping others with his expertise as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. As a Shareholder and member of TCI’s Executive Committee, Scott helps represent shareholder voices and supports thoughtful, firm-wide decisions. He finds the greatest meaning in helping clients build financial plans rooted in their values, goals, and vision for the future.

Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Scott graduated from Northern Arizona University and began his career in service-oriented work. He first worked with a Los Angeles nonprofit helping students from underserved communities get back on track to graduate and later worked in the advertising industry. Wanting to help people on a more personal level, Scott returned home to Tucson in 2016 and joined TCI Wealth Advisors as a Financial Planning Associate.

He later served as Executive Director of 3rd Decade, a nonprofit that provides no-cost financial education and mentorship to individuals who would not otherwise have access to unbiased, professional financial planning. That experience deepened his belief that financial guidance can change the trajectory of a person’s life.

Scott is deeply committed to community involvement and currently serves on the boards of Habitat for Humanity and the Planned Giving Roundtable of Southern Arizona.

Helping clients make sound financial decisions, build generational wealth, and positively impact their communities is at the heart of his work. That commitment takes on even greater meaning at home, where he and his wife, Koni, are raising their two daughters.