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A Tucson chiropractor, speaker and health care consultant, Früster focuses on helping providers and other community members manage stress and improve their health.

Dr. Jamal Früster is an international speaker, consultant, and leader in healthcare transformation, committed to revolutionizing the way providers experience energy, health, and adaptability in the face of stress. As the founder of Alma Sana Chiropractic Studio in Tucson, Arizona, he serves the people who form the backbone of our communities: healthcare professionals, educators, frontline workers, parents, and small business owners, helping them reclaim their health so they can thrive in both their work and their lives.

At the center of his work is one core belief: the state of your energy dictates the state of your health, which dictates the state of your life. Throughout his career, Dr. Früster has delivered over 30,000 adjustments and cared for more than 2,000 practice members.

He landed in Tucson in August 2021 and went on to found Alma Sana Chiropractic Studio on February 26, 2025, bringing nervous system education out of the exam room and into boardrooms, offices, stages across the city including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. through his signature Providing for the Provider workshops and his podcast, The Provider's Table.

Outside the clinic, Dr. Früster is setting down roots in Tucson, building a life with his fiancée, Lexi, and their furry boys, Mochi and Kage, while enjoying some quality anime, traveling, reading, and masterminding with his closest friends how to serve this world better.