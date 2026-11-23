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The Pima College men’s basketball team improved to 8-0 with a 98-84 win at Central Arizona College in Coolidge on Saturday.

Desean Middlebrook had 24 points for the No. 5-ranked Aztecs, hitting 10 of 13 from the field to go with four rebounds and three assists.

Isaiah Hill was 9 of 13 from the field and finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aztecs led 45-37 at halftime. Pima shot 60.6% (40 of 66) in the win and notched 27 assists.

Pima opens ACCAC play at home against Scottsdale CC at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Women’s basketball

Pima, the defending national champion, had a winless stay at the Golden Eagle Classic, going 0-3 against three Division I teams in Twin Falls, Idaho, last week.

The No. 2-ranked Aztecs are 3-3 overall on the season.

The Aztecs opened the tournament with a 69-58 defeat to Snow College on Thursday. Reigne Waugh scored 12 of the Aztecs’ 13 points in the fourth quarter, but Snow ended the game on a 14-6 run to pull away.

On Friday, the Aztecs lost 85-81 to North Idaho College. Pima trailed 61-34 midway through the fourth quarter but outscored the Cardinals 47-24 the rest of the way. Pima was down 80-67 with 1:27 left but went on a 10-1 run to cut the lead to four. Jolee Nelson led the Aztecs with 14 points.

Saturday, Pima lost 70-60 to No. 4 College of Southern Idaho after being outscored 26-13 in the fourth quarter. Waugh had a team-high 16 points along with seven rebounds and four steals.