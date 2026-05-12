The Wildcats aren’t entering the NCAA Tournament with a ton of momentum, having lost three in a row, but that 2-1 setback to the Sun Devils in the Big 12 quarterfinals doesn’t look so bad in retrospect, does it?

ASU went on to knock off Big 12 No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 1 seed Texas Tech — both regional hosts — to win the conference tournament. The Sun Devils hit some rough patches during the regular season, but have gotten hot at the right time and have a legit ace in Kenzie Brown.

Jalen Adams nearly matched her in Oklahoma City, and if the Wildcats can get pitching like that in Durham, I like their chances of advancing. The offense has been oddly unproductive lately, but it’s been Arizona’s strength all season. I don’t expect this slump to last.

Marshall is 28th in RPI but 52nd on MasseyRatings.com because of a 73rd-ranked strength of schedule. Duke is 12th in RPI and 15th in Massey’s system.

While the Blue Devils are near the top of the ACC in many offensive categories, they’re eighth in ERA. None of their pitchers has an ERA below 4.32 (although none is higher than 4.92). Adams enters the regional at 3.32.

News: The UA baseball team concludes the regular season at No. 21 Oklahoma State.

Views: As outlined in my latest baseball notebook, it isn’t impossible for the Wildcats to make the Big 12 Tournament — but it’s highly improbable.