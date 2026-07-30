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Former Arizona guard Gabe York had 16 points and six assists while leading Davis Steel past The Mecca 71-69 to win the non-alumni bracket in The Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas.

York and Davis Steel will now face La Familia, a team of former Kentucky players who won TBT's alumni bracket, in a $2 million winner-take-all game on Sunday in Lexington, Ky. The game will be shown on Fox at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

Among York's Davis Steel teammates is Terrell Brown, who spent the COVID-altered 2020-21 season at Arizona before transferring to Washington. Brown had six points and three assists in Davis Steel's win Thursday.

After starting 59 of 124 games over a four-year career at Arizona that began in 2012-13, York has become a globetrotting professional. He's played in Italy, Germany, Israel, Spain, Puerto Rico and China, as well as in the G League and for a total of five games in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.