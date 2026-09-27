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The Arizona Wildcats are favorites to win their Big 12 home opener against the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats.

Arizona opened up as a 7.5-point favorite to beat Cincinnati, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points started at 54.5 points.

Arizona upset Cincinnati on the road last season, which was also the same game Fifita set the program's career passing touchdowns record. When Arizona faces Cincinnati next week, it’ll be the Bearcats’ first-ever trip to Tucson.

The Bearcats, now in their fourth season under head coach Scott Satterfield, are undefeated after rallying to beat Kansas State in Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are one of four undefeated Big 12 teams, along with BYU, Texas Tech and Utah.

Cincinnati has the second-best rushing offense in the conference behind West Virginia. The Wildcats have the second-best passing offense in the Big 12, averaging 303.8 yards per game this season, albeit the Wildcats have a league-worst 12 sacks allowed. Arizona’s defense is tied with Kansas State for the most sacks in the Big 12 this season.