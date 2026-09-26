The fumble was forced by Memphis transfer linebacker Everett Roussaw, who made his UA debut after missing the first three games with an undisclosed injury. Roussaw forced Pinnick to fumble the ball on a scramble, which was recovered by Smith on the WSU 32-yard line.

Arizona’s field-goal unit struggled in the third quarter. Second-year starter Michael Salgado-Medina missed a 42-yard and 43-yard attempt in the third quarter, with the latter being blocked due to a low-trajectory kick. Salgado-Medina’s first kick had a shaky snap and hold. Both of Arizona’s empty drives to start the third quarter started in WSU territory.

After Salgado-Medina’s first two misses, Arizona took its first lead of the game after back-to-back explosive plays by freshman wide receiver Caleb “Jet” Smith, who had a 35-yard punt return to start the third quarter.

Smith’s first catch was a 41-yard haul on a deep ball, which set up his 38-yard touchdown — the first receiving touchdown of his career. Smith had a punt return for a touchdown last week against NIU.

The Wildcats took a two-touchdown lead after an 11-yard touchdown from Fifita to second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell, who now has two touchdowns in his career.

Arizona’s final four drives included two touchdowns and two field goals.

Offensive MVP

Spivey was targeted 10 times and had 71 yards after the catch. Spivey’s performance on Saturday marked the second time he recorded two receiving touchdowns in a game. It’s Spivey’s third multi-touchdown game, joining the Colorado and Houston performances last season.

Defensive MVP