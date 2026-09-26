PULLMAN, Washington — The Arizona Wildcats flirted with danger.
Arizona had sluggish starts in both the first and third quarters, but the Wildcats prevailed to beat their former Pac-12 rival Washington State, 34-24, at Gesa Field on Saturday.
The come-from-behind victory marked the third victory of the season for the Wildcats.
Arizona finished nonconference play with a winning record for the fifth straight season. It’s also the first time Arizona won back-to-back games in Pullman since the 2010 and ‘14 seasons.
The Wildcats rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to start the game. Arizona punted on its first two possessions, including a three-and-out on the first drive, and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw a pick-six to Washington State safety Jackquintin Bal, who returned the interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
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Fifita’s second interception of the season — both in road games — is his first pick-six since the BYU game in 2024. Fifita’s pick-six was the drive after Arizona safety Cam Chapa recorded his first interception as a Wildcat with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
Pinnick scored an 11-yard touchdown on Washington State’s opening drive following the Wildcats’ three-and-out.
For the second straight week, Arizona trailed by two possessions to start a game. The Wildcats trailed Northern Illinois, 10-0, in their nonconference home finale.
Arizona clawed its way back into the game with a career-best performance by wide receiver Tre Spivey, who scored two touchdowns in the first half. Spivey had a career-high 129 yards on seven catches for two touchdowns, with most of his production in the first half.
The Cougars took a 17-14 lead at halftime following a 33-yard field goal by WSU kicker Jack Stevens, who had his first field-goal attempt blocked by Arizona defensive end Tre Smith, who became the first Wildcat to block a field goal since Ephesians Prysock against UCLA in 2023.
Preceding the field goal on WSU’s final drive of the first half, Arizona had three penalties — two personal foul calls on cornerback Tyrese Boss and safety Lee Molette III, along with a passing interference on Chapa — and an overturned Jay’Vion Cole interception.
Arizona shut out Washington State in the third quarter. The Cougars’ first offensive touchdown occurred with 9:57 left in the first quarter; the next one wasn’t until there was 7:15 left to play.
Turning point
Washington State defensive back Jeremiah Bernard was flagged for disconcerting signals on third-and-13 and the following resulted in Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey picking up 44 yards for a first down on the WSU 29-yard line.
Two plays later, Spivey ran 25 yards on a short pass from Fifita and scored on a 28-yard touchdown for Arizona’s first score of the game.
Spivey caught his second touchdown to cap a 13-play, 78-yard drive that took up 6:20 of game clock — the only possession to exceed four minutes for either team on Saturday.
After Arizona surrendered a field goal to end the first half, here’s how each drive ended for Washington State in the second half:
Punt
Fumble
Punt (three-and-out)
Punt
Punt (three-and-out)
Touchdown
Turnover on downs
The fumble was forced by Memphis transfer linebacker Everett Roussaw, who made his UA debut after missing the first three games with an undisclosed injury. Roussaw forced Pinnick to fumble the ball on a scramble, which was recovered by Smith on the WSU 32-yard line.
Arizona’s field-goal unit struggled in the third quarter. Second-year starter Michael Salgado-Medina missed a 42-yard and 43-yard attempt in the third quarter, with the latter being blocked due to a low-trajectory kick. Salgado-Medina’s first kick had a shaky snap and hold. Both of Arizona’s empty drives to start the third quarter started in WSU territory.
After Salgado-Medina’s first two misses, Arizona took its first lead of the game after back-to-back explosive plays by freshman wide receiver Caleb “Jet” Smith, who had a 35-yard punt return to start the third quarter.
Smith’s first catch was a 41-yard haul on a deep ball, which set up his 38-yard touchdown — the first receiving touchdown of his career. Smith had a punt return for a touchdown last week against NIU.
The Wildcats took a two-touchdown lead after an 11-yard touchdown from Fifita to second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell, who now has two touchdowns in his career.
Arizona’s final four drives included two touchdowns and two field goals.
Offensive MVP
Spivey was targeted 10 times and had 71 yards after the catch. Spivey’s performance on Saturday marked the second time he recorded two receiving touchdowns in a game. It’s Spivey’s third multi-touchdown game, joining the Colorado and Houston performances last season.
Defensive MVP
Chapa didn’t have the most tackles (three) by a Wildcat, but the safety had an interception and a quarterback hurry in the first half. Chapa’s hit on Pinnick rattled the quarterback on third down, setting up the blocked field goal by Tre Smith.
Unsung hero
Caleb Smith’s impact as a returner and receiver gave the Wildcats a shot in the arm after two missed field goals.
Availability report
Arizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson missed the second straight game after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter against No. 15 BYU. Third-year wide receiver Brandon Phelps started in place of Richardson and had a reception for 6 yards.
Arizona linebacker Chase Kennedy and defensive lineman Mays Pese, who both missed the NIU game, returned to action on Saturday. UA cornerback Dwight Bootle II, who missed last week, was active.
Roussaw limped off the field with an undisclosed injury.
Arizona right guard Alexander Doost exited the game and was replaced by second-year guard Sione Tohi.
What’s next
Arizona (3-1) has ended nonconference play and now turns to the Big 12 home opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. on Fox — the latest kickoff time for the Wildcats since the Houston game in 2024, which kicked off at 8:15 p.m.
Arizona upset Cincinnati on the road last season, which was also the same game Fifita set the program's career passing touchdowns record. When Arizona faces Cincinnati next week, it’ll be the Bearcats’ first-ever trip to Tucson.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports