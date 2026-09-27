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As a West Coast-based chronicler of college football, one of my duties is to ensure that the entire country gets its props.

Not just the SEC and Big Ten.

Yet as I scan my own Top 25, I see a preponderance of SEC teams in the top 15 — eight to be exact.

For those scoring at home, that’s half the conference.

I don’t love it … but sometimes it works out that way. Don’t worry, though: It’ll all change as soon as next week. Such is our beloved sport of college football.

Here are a few notes on this week’s ranking, which you can find below:

– I seriously considered moving Texas to No. 1; the Longhorns arguably have the best résumé in the nation with wins against Ohio State and at Tennessee. I’m sticking with Miami for now, mainly because I’m stubborn.

– I regretted not ranking Florida last week. The Gators’ victory over Ole Miss — which was facing the ultimate letdown situation — wasn’t hard to see coming. As a reward for their decisive win at The Swamp, I moved the Gators from First Five Out into the top 10, immediately ahead of … Ole Miss and LSU.