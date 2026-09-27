As a West Coast-based chronicler of college football, one of my duties is to ensure that the entire country gets its props.
Not just the SEC and Big Ten.
Yet as I scan my own Top 25, I see a preponderance of SEC teams in the top 15 — eight to be exact.
For those scoring at home, that’s half the conference.
I don’t love it … but sometimes it works out that way. Don’t worry, though: It’ll all change as soon as next week. Such is our beloved sport of college football.
Here are a few notes on this week’s ranking, which you can find below:
– I seriously considered moving Texas to No. 1; the Longhorns arguably have the best résumé in the nation with wins against Ohio State and at Tennessee. I’m sticking with Miami for now, mainly because I’m stubborn.
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– I regretted not ranking Florida last week. The Gators’ victory over Ole Miss — which was facing the ultimate letdown situation — wasn’t hard to see coming. As a reward for their decisive win at The Swamp, I moved the Gators from First Five Out into the top 10, immediately ahead of … Ole Miss and LSU.
– Everyone keeps asking, “Who’s this year’s Indiana?” It just might be the team that’s coached by the man who succeeded Curt Cignetti at James Madison. That would be Bob Chesney and UCLA. The “old UCLA” would have struggled and stumbled at Maryland. This version won 54-3.
– Welcome to my Top 25, Oklahoma State! Yeah, you stubbed your toe at Tulsa to start this season. That was then. Wins over Oregon and West Virginia (in Morgantown) suggest you’re legit. And if I’m gonna rank the Ducks after their big win at USC, I gotta rank the Cowboys (right in front of them, for consistency’s sake).
– I was tempted to rank Cincinnati, Arizona’s next opponent, after the Bearcats upset Kansas State on Saturday. But I’m a résumé-based ranker. Others’ are simply better. I also dock Cincinnati for having played its first four games at home. So it’s First Five Out … for now.
1. Miami (previous ranking: 1)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 ACC)
Last week: defeated Central Michigan 52-3
This week: at Clemson, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
2. Texas (3)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated Tennessee 20-17
This week: idle
3. Notre Dame (2)
Record: 4-0
Last week: defeated Purdue 49-10
This week: at North Carolina, 9 a.m. Saturday
4. Ohio State (4)
Record: 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Illinois 42-19
This week: at Iowa, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
5. Georgia (6)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated Oklahoma 41-13
This week: vs. Vanderbilt, 9:45 a.m. Saturday
6. Alabama (10)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated South Carolina 49-18
This week: at Mississippi State, 9 a.m. Saturday
7. BYU (9)
Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Last week: idle
This week: at TCU, 4 p.m. Saturday
8. Indiana (7)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Northwestern 29-23
This week: at Rutgers, 5 p.m. Saturday
9. Florida (First Five Out)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated Ole Miss 52-28
This week: at Missouri, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
10. Ole Miss (5)
Record: 3-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: lost to Florida 52-28
This week: idle
11. LSU (8)
Record: 3-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated Texas A&M 35-6
This week: vs. McNeese State, 4:45 p.m. Saturday
12. UCLA (18)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Maryland 54-3
This week: idle
13. Tennessee (11)
Record: 3-1 (0-1 SEC)
Last week: lost to Texas 20-17
This week: vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
14. Texas Tech (14)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Sam Houston State 49-14
This week: at Colorado, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
15. Mississippi State (15)
Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated Missouri 31-24
This week: vs. Alabama, 9 a.m. Saturday
16. Oklahoma State (NR)
Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated West Virginia 41-24
This week: idle
17. Oregon (NR)
Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated USC 41-27
This week: idle
18. Houston (17)
Record: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Georgia Southern 42-28
This week: vs. UCF, 9 a.m. Saturday
19. Utah (19)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Iowa State 31-17
This week: idle
20. Iowa (First Five Out)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Michigan 20-19
This week: vs. Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
21. USC (12)
Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)
Last week: lost to Oregon 41-27
This week: vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
22. Boise State (20)
Record: 3-1
Last week: defeated Western Michigan 32-7
This week: vs. Utah State, 4:30 p.m.
23. SMU (16)
Record: 3-1 (1-1 ACC)
Last week: defeated Missouri State 34-24
This week: vs. Boston College, 9 a.m. Saturday
24. Kentucky (23)
Record: 3-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated South Alabama 45-21
This week: at South Carolina, 1:15 p.m. Saturday
25. Duke (First Five Out)
Record: 4-0 (1-0 ACC)
Last week: defeated William & Mary 62-7
This week: idle
First five out (in alphabetical order): Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wisconsin
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social