“Having Coach Leach in the conference was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ … They gave the Palouse another opportunity to rekindle the magic that Mike Price had there. I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of that.”

How do you reflect on the time recruiting and developing someone like Hercules Mata’afa?

A: “Pullman is not one of those big-city places. You have to identify certain characteristics in a football player. You couldn’t just go get flashy talent, because of the location and the dynamic of that. But Hercules Mata’afa, Frankie Luvu, Destiny Vaeao, those guys needed to be in the program. They were your blue-collar, throwback type of players.

“It worked out well, because the development piece was at the forefront. Coach Leach was gracious enough to allow me to develop those guys. Those guys instantaneously moved the needle for what we were trying to establish there.”

How did your time at Washington State prepare you for future stops at Oregon, Miami and now Arizona?

A: “There’s still a premium at not looking at what you don’t have and embracing what you have and go to work. You can certainly put together a blueprint and development plan from Year 1 to Year 2 and I’m grateful to be a part of that. Part of my coaching journey is how I was raised as a high school and collegiate football player. You gotta identify the type of prospect you’re recruiting.