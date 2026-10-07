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Arizona will be without its three starting wide receivers and tight end on Saturday against West Virginia.

In the first Big 12 availability report that was released on Wednesday, Arizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter were both listed as out for Saturday.

Arizona tight end Cole Rusk is missing his third straight game with a leg injury.

Coupled with Tre Spivey suffering a season-ending foot injury, which will require surgery, the Wildcats will be without their top three wide receivers and starting tight end against West Virginia.

Spivey, Hunter and Richardson were all injured in the first half of Arizona's 34-7 win over Cincinnati in Tucson last week.

The injuries are "one of those things you can’t plan for,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

“I feel for those young men that got banged up tonight, because they’re such big parts of our team,” Brennan said. “But we also know that all season, we’ve been talking about the depth in our receiver room and that’s going to be super, super critical now as we move forward. Those young players are ready to play. … The next part of our process is tailoring the scheme to what they do best.”

Arizona played nine receivers on Saturday: Spivey, Hunter, Richardson, Brandon Phelps, Isaiah Mizell, R.J. Mosley, Caleb "Jet" Smith, Rodney Gallagher III and DJ Jordan.