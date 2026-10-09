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“Lev it on the Field” is back for Week 6 against West Virginia. It’s the Star’s unique look at Arizona’s upcoming football matchup and other happenings around the Big 12 through the eyes of UA beat reporter-turned-columnist Michael Lev. Away we go ...

Rich Rodriguez won 43 games during his time at Arizona, the fifth most in program history.

Two of the coaches ahead of him are Dick Tomey (95 wins) and Pop McKale (80). Another is Larry Smith (48). Pretty good company.

Current UA coach Brent Brennan could — and should — surpass Rodriguez’s accomplishments here.

How success is measured moving forward will be interesting because college football has changed so much since Rodriguez’s Tucson tenure (2012-17) — and more changes are coming.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Rodriguez’s UA résumé is that he led Arizona to five bowl appearances in six seasons. Only one other coach has done that here — Tomey, aka The Goat.

Unfortunately, bowl season isn’t what it used to be. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that postseason bowls are on the endangered-species list. But it’s a safe bet that the number of bowls will shrink if/when the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams.

Playoff participation has become the measuring stick for success in the sport. One of the few positive offshoots of an expanded playoff — which I’m mostly opposed to; that’s another column for another time — is that more programs would be able to claim “successful” seasons.