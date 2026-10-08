So much of the game is mental.

A: “Correct. ... The people who are able to be present or get back to the present the quickest, those are the people that succeed more consistently.”

That sounds like something your former coach, Jay Johnson, would say. What do you think makes him an effective leader?

A: “He makes you believe you can beat anybody. He makes you believe in yourself better than anybody that I've ever been around, honestly. It's crazy.

“I saw a lot of people with bad mechanics. But because Johnson made them believe in themselves and their abilities, they were able to perform. Part of it is that they were very present and they were just focused on the pitch. A lot of people get too caught up on trying to be perfect physically, mechanically, and that gets them away from the present moment.”

When you reflect upon your time at the U of A, what comes to mind?

A: “First, the relationships that I've made. I made lifelong friends, lifelong good relationships. I was just with Jay at LSU, and we spent a lot of great, quality time.

“But going back to it, it was just a great teacher. Before, I used to look at my career starting with success because we made it to the World Series, but then I failed the next two years because we (didn’t). But I started to see things a little bit different once I got older.