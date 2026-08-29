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As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are heavy favorites in their season-opening matchup with Northern Arizona.

The Wildcats are 33.5-point favorites to beat the Lumberjacks, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Action Sports Network has the over/under for the Arizona-NAU game at 56.5 points.

NAU enters Saturday’s contest with a win under its belt. The Lumberjacks — ranked 25th in the FCS rankings — rallied to beat Eastern Washington, 34-27, in Flagstaff on Saturday.

NAU quarterback Ty Pennington completed 15 of 27 passes for 164 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. NAU running back Quran Gossett had 21 carries for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Lumberjacks had 201 rushing yards as a team; Pennington had 61 yards on eight attempts.

NAU kick returner Lindsey Graves had two kick returns for 116 yards, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown.

Arizona is 17-2 all-time against NAU. The Wildcats have won two straight games over their in-state FCS rival since losing the Lumberjacks in 2021 in historic fashion — the Wildcats’ first loss to NAU since 1932.