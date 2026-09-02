“We have a lot of advantages that they don’t (have),” Gonzales said of NAU. “We have more scholarships. We have more resources. That means absolutely nothing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night when they blow the whistle — as they proved in 1932 — as they proved in 2021. How can we get our guys ready to play? The good thing is, we’re going up against somebody else, finally. Our guys are tired of running into each other.

“They’re getting grumpy and they’re not allowed to fight in practice, but they’ve come really close. I cannot wait. The opportunity to chase a Big 12 championship starts on Saturday. … I am so excited to watch these guys play against somebody and go gut some human flesh on Saturday.”

Extra points

— Gonzales, on 5-7, 190-pound freshman Dash Fifita being a co-backup middle linebacker behind Taye Brown: “Dash Fifita is going to play. He’s going to be a menace for people on special teams, and he’s going to be a menace for people on defense, because he’s a really, really good football player. He’s super explosive. … I love (former UA linebacker) Jacob Manu. I think Jacob Manu is a really good football player. I think Dash is as good or better at naturally playing football; there’s just a 50-pound difference. Dash is as every bit as explosive as Jacob.

“The problem is, when one of those 6-5, 340-pounders get their hands on Dash, he’s done and is going to get smashed. That’s just the law of averages. But that happens to every football player on our team. If you don’t attack somebody the right way and you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, odds are it’s going to be a one-on-one loss. On defense, a one-on-one (battle), we lose.