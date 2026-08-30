It’s depth chart season.
It’s that time of year when schools release two- — sometimes three-deep — depth charts leading into their season openers.
After watching Arizona football for the last few weeks, we took a stab at the Wildcats’ first depth chart of the season, as the UA prepares to face Northern Arizona this Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
A few notes: running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris’ murky eligibility status this season means they won’t be on our unofficial Arizona football depth chart, but there’s still a possibility they both end up playing for the Wildcats in their fifth and final season — and making a significant impact after being leaders on last season’s 9-4 squad that went to the Holiday Bowl in head coach Brent Brennan’s second season.
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Plus, Arizona has a loaded wide receiver corps, so even though USC transfer DJ Jordan isn’t listed below, he’s expected to have a significant role for the Wildcats this season. Ditto for Arizona’s defensive line with fourth-year defensive tackle Julian Savaiinaea and 6-6, 368-pound defensive tackle Zac Siulepa.
Second-year cornerback Swayde Griffin was one of the most improved players in training camp and has a promising future at Arizona, along with freshman cornerback Xaier Hiler — who has a Tacario Davis-esque frame and skillset — and junior college transfer defensive back Harold Lusk II.
Additionally, now that the five-in-five model is implemented beginning this season, we ditched the “class” and next to each player’s name is the year they're into their five-year eligibility clock.
Without further ado, here’s our unofficial UA football depth chart heading into Week 1:
Quarterback
Starter: Noah Fifita (5)
Others in the mix: Sawyer Anderson (2), Luke Haugo (2)
Running back
Starter: Kedrick Reescano (4)
Others in the mix: Quincy Craig (5), Antwan Roberts (5)
Wide receiver
Starter: Tre Spivey (4)
Others in the mix: Brandon Phelps (3), R.J. Mosley (1)
Wide receiver
Starter: Chris Hunter (5)
Others in the mix: Isaiah Mizell (2), Jordan Ross (3)
Wide receiver
Starter: Giovanni Richardson (2)
Others in the mix: Rodney Gallagher III (5), Caleb “Jet” Smith (1)
Tight end
Starter: Cole Rusk (6)
Others in the mix: Tyler Powell (5), Shane King (2)
Left tackle
Starter: Matthew Lado (3)
Others in the mix: Nathan Hale (4), Jaxon Griffin (2)
Left guard
Starter: Rhino Tapa’atoutai (4)
Others in the mix: Javian Goo (2), Jake Griffin (4)
Center
Starter: Zachary Henning (4)
Others in the mix: Grayson Stovall (5), Javian Goo (2)
Right guard
Starter: Alexander Doost (4)
Others in the mix: Sione Tohi (2), Javian Goo (2)
Right tackle
Starter: Tristan Bounds (6)
Others in the mix: Louis Akpa (2), Malachi Joyner (1)
Defensive lineman
Starter: Tre Smith (6)
Others in the mix: Dominic Lolesio (4), Victory Johnson (4)
Defensive lineman
Starter: Leroy Palu (4)
Others in the mix: Kaisi Lafitaga (1), Kevin Moorer Jr. (4)
Defensive lineman
Starter: Mays Pese (2)
Others in the mix: Prince Williams (1), Keytrin Harris (1)
Linebacker
Starter: Chase Kennedy (5)
Others in the mix: Myron Robinson (2), Jabari Mann (3)
Linebacker
Starter: Taye Brown (4)
Others in the mix: Dash Fifita (1), Dominic Hanger (4)
Linebacker
Starter: Cooper Blomstrom (4)
Others in the mix: Everett Roussaw (4), Leviticus Su’a (4)
Cornerback
Starter: Jay’Vion Cole (5)
Others in the mix: Tyrese Boss (3), Zuri Watson (2)
Slot cornerback
Starter: Malcolm Hartzog (5)
Others in the mix: Daylen Austin (4), Johno Price (4)
Free safety
Starter: Quinn Olson (3)
Others in the mix: Cam Chapa (3), Matai Tagoa’i (2)
Strong safety
Starter: Gavin Hunter (4)
Others in the mix: Lee Molette III (5), Hannibal Navies II (1)
Cornerback
Starter: Dwight Bootle (4)
Others in the mix: Tyrese Boss (3), Zuri Watson (2)
Kicker
Starter: Michael Salgado-Medina (3)
Others in the mix: Ian French (1)
Punter
Starter: Chase Ridley (1)
Others in the mix: Carter Schwartz (4), Michael Salgado-Medina (3)
Snapper
Starter: Drew Nicolson (4)
Others in the mix: Braxton Hart (1)
Returner
Starter: Caleb Smith (1)
Others in the mix: Chris Hunter (5), Giovanni Richardson (2)
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports