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It’s depth chart season.

It’s that time of year when schools release two- — sometimes three-deep — depth charts leading into their season openers.

After watching Arizona football for the last few weeks, we took a stab at the Wildcats’ first depth chart of the season, as the UA prepares to face Northern Arizona this Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

A few notes: running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris’ murky eligibility status this season means they won’t be on our unofficial Arizona football depth chart, but there’s still a possibility they both end up playing for the Wildcats in their fifth and final season — and making a significant impact after being leaders on last season’s 9-4 squad that went to the Holiday Bowl in head coach Brent Brennan’s second season.

Plus, Arizona has a loaded wide receiver corps, so even though USC transfer DJ Jordan isn’t listed below, he’s expected to have a significant role for the Wildcats this season. Ditto for Arizona’s defensive line with fourth-year defensive tackle Julian Savaiinaea and 6-6, 368-pound defensive tackle Zac Siulepa.

Second-year cornerback Swayde Griffin was one of the most improved players in training camp and has a promising future at Arizona, along with freshman cornerback Xaier Hiler — who has a Tacario Davis-esque frame and skillset — and junior college transfer defensive back Harold Lusk II.