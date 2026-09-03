Their Arizona careers ended in controversial fashion when they opted out of the Holiday Bowl after leading Arizona’s defense all season — a unit that was arguably the best passing defense in college football. The decision to opt out was for the trio to prepare for the NFL Draft, which angered a large portion of Arizona’s fanbase, especially those who went to San Diego and watched the Wildcats lose a hard-fought battle to SMU.

“Everyone has their specific reasons,” Stukes said at Arizona’s Pro Day. “But for me, I played a lot of football here, a lot of career games. My loved ones and the people that I trust and have my best interest in mind, they advised that you don't take that risk. You put on tape what you already put on tape.

“For me, it was definitely a difficult decision because, of course, we wanted to be there for our brothers and end the season the right way. At the end of the day, it's somewhat a business decision. I still love Arizona. I love all of the fans. It's all good.”

Johnson said, "After talking with everyone, we just felt like it was in our best interest to not play and risk injury.”

“I played a lot of football here,” he added. “I know it meant a lot to the fans, but I have the tape. I've played a lot of ball. I wanted to play, don't get me wrong. I love playing football and I love playing football at Arizona. It was just the right thing to do in the moment. I'm sorry to anyone's feelings I hurt. It was a business decision.”

Smith said he "was dealing with the foot injury all year," which he suffered in Arizona's Big 12 home-opening win over Oklahoma State in October.