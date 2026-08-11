For the first time this training camp, the Arizona Wildcats held a practice under the lights — and the new sound system — of Casino Del Sol Stadium.
The sound system is one of many in-stadium upgrades at Casino Del Sol Stadium, a common complaint amongst fans in recent years.
The upgraded sound system at Casino Del Sol Stadium was noticeably better. Arizona played a Drake-heavy playlist during practice and the music didn’t sound too bass-y and lyrics were easier to listen to than the previous sound system.
Several other things happened at Casino Del Sol Stadium Tuesday night. Here’s what we observed from Arizona’s sixth practice of training camp.
* Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris returned to the practice field after they were officially reintroduced to the team on Monday. The fifth-year seniors did a series of conditioning drills on the sidelines while wearing a helmet and jersey. Mahdi donned No. 21 for his jersey, while Harris had No. 19 because USC transfer safety Matai Tagoa’i currently wears No. 4. Mahdi and Harris also observed team periods on the sidelines.
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* In the first team period, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita went 2 for 2 passing with first-down completions to Chris Hunter and Giovanni Richardson. Fifita rolled to his left and dotted a pass to a striding Richardson, who jumped over Nebraska transfer defensive back Malcolm Hartzog to make the catch. Fifita also connected with Colorado State transfer receiver Jordan Ross down the sideline. One of Fifita’s biggest strengths as a passer, is rarely does the pass catcher have to adjust their body to make a catch; Fifita delivers in stride.
* Arizona used multiple safety tandems during team periods: Gavin Hunter and Iowa native Quinn Olson, Northern Colorado transfer Cam Chapa and UConn transfer Lee Molette III, and freshman Hannibal Navies and Tagoa’i. The Wildcats still need to add Oregon transfer Daylen Austin, who’s limited this training camp. Olson, a 6-3, 205-pound Sioux City, Iowa native, took first-team reps in the spring and has been with the first-team defense in training camp.
* Second-year quarterback Sawyer Anderson looks to be in line as the backup to Fifita. Anderson completed a long touchdown pass to Colorado State wide receiver Jordan Ross. Anderson also had an impressive first-down throw to a diving Isaiah Mizell. Anderson has shown the ability to make off-platform throws and throw passes at different arm angles.
* Second-year defensive lineman Mays Pese sacked Anderson, who also threw an interception to cornerback Jay’Vion Cole.
* Marshall transfer running back Antwan Roberts had a touchdown run of about 65 yards down the left sidelines towards the end of practice.
* Dallas-area native and freshman linebacker Jaden Parker sacked freshman quarterback Oscar Rios.
* Freshman wide receiver RJ Mosley had one of his best practices of training camp. The 6-3, 199-pound Pittsburg, California native and four-star recruit, along with Caleb Smith, have shown their ability to play at this level. Mosley made multiple catches on Tuesday, including a long touchdown pass from Luke Haugo, who’s competing with Anderson for Arizona’s QB2 spot.
* Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina has yet to miss a field goal this training camp. Salgado-Medina made all five of his attempts on Tuesday, including a 49- and 54-yarder.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports