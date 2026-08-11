Prefer us on Google Learn More

For the first time this training camp, the Arizona Wildcats held a practice under the lights — and the new sound system — of Casino Del Sol Stadium.

The sound system is one of many in-stadium upgrades at Casino Del Sol Stadium, a common complaint amongst fans in recent years.

The upgraded sound system at Casino Del Sol Stadium was noticeably better. Arizona played a Drake-heavy playlist during practice and the music didn’t sound too bass-y and lyrics were easier to listen to than the previous sound system.

Several other things happened at Casino Del Sol Stadium Tuesday night. Here’s what we observed from Arizona’s sixth practice of training camp.

* Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris returned to the practice field after they were officially reintroduced to the team on Monday. The fifth-year seniors did a series of conditioning drills on the sidelines while wearing a helmet and jersey. Mahdi donned No. 21 for his jersey, while Harris had No. 19 because USC transfer safety Matai Tagoa’i currently wears No. 4. Mahdi and Harris also observed team periods on the sidelines.

* In the first team period, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita went 2 for 2 passing with first-down completions to Chris Hunter and Giovanni Richardson. Fifita rolled to his left and dotted a pass to a striding Richardson, who jumped over Nebraska transfer defensive back Malcolm Hartzog to make the catch. Fifita also connected with Colorado State transfer receiver Jordan Ross down the sideline. One of Fifita’s biggest strengths as a passer, is rarely does the pass catcher have to adjust their body to make a catch; Fifita delivers in stride.