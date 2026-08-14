Extra points

– Powell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season opener last year, “just got cleared to be back fully and doing everything,” he said. Added Powell: “It’s just been a steady process rehabbing right after the injury happened, and then getting back into the football skills the further along in my recovery. … For me, coming back in the summer, I felt a little rusty. … I feel like I’ve worked that out and now I’m at a point where I don’t even think about my knee when I’m playing, which I’m super fortunate.”

– Powell’s return to full strength has “been very heartwarming,” Miller said. Said Miller: “His process has been very fun to watch. After his parents, I’ll be his next biggest fan. He deserves it. He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity. There’s nothing more that I want than for him to flourish.”

– Ban “has done a great job” putting on good weight, moving from 235 to around 250 pounds since joining the Wildcats. Miller said, “As he’s getting more used to carrying that weight, which he has never carried before, you start to see that athleticism come back and that confidence.”

– Miller, on Tucson native and Pusch Ridge Christian product Tyler Mustain: “He does a great job. If all the boys are stumped, I know there’s one person in the room who’s not and that’s Tyler Mustain. I appreciate his professionalism that he shows up with every day. … His self-motivation and drive are special. He’s going to be successful in whatever he does. I’m super proud of that kid.”