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Arizona moved its morning practice on Thursday to Casino Del Sol Stadium after a storm the previous night muddied the fields at Dick Tomey Practice Fields. Monsoon, amirite?

The Wildcats spent their Thursday morning under the sun at Casino Del Sol Stadium, and it was a productive day for the UA defense.

Among the highlights for Arizona’s defense in team periods: safety Quinn Olson, who’s vying for one of the starting safety spots, jumped a slant route and intercepted Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. In the final team period of practice, defensive end Dominic Lolesio intercepted Fifita on a tipped pass by Olson.

Hutchison Community College (Kansas) transfer defensive lineman Kevin Moorer and defensive tackles Zac Siulepa and Julian Savaiinaea also had sacks in team periods. Cal Poly transfer defensive end Victory Johnson jumped the snap and ran over right tackle Tristan Bounds.

Here are more notes and takeaways from Arizona’s practice on Thursday.

* Fifita’s top target on Thursday was second-year wide receiver Gio Richardson, who had at least three or four catches in team periods. Richardson hauled in a deep pass from Fifita over the middle on a free play after a defender jumped offsides. Richardson, Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter were Arizona’s starting trio at receiver, with Southern Miss transfer Shane King at tight end.