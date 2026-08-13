Arizona moved its morning practice on Thursday to Casino Del Sol Stadium after a storm the previous night muddied the fields at Dick Tomey Practice Fields. Monsoon, amirite?
The Wildcats spent their Thursday morning under the sun at Casino Del Sol Stadium, and it was a productive day for the UA defense.
Among the highlights for Arizona’s defense in team periods: safety Quinn Olson, who’s vying for one of the starting safety spots, jumped a slant route and intercepted Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. In the final team period of practice, defensive end Dominic Lolesio intercepted Fifita on a tipped pass by Olson.
Hutchison Community College (Kansas) transfer defensive lineman Kevin Moorer and defensive tackles Zac Siulepa and Julian Savaiinaea also had sacks in team periods. Cal Poly transfer defensive end Victory Johnson jumped the snap and ran over right tackle Tristan Bounds.
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Here are more notes and takeaways from Arizona’s practice on Thursday.
* Fifita’s top target on Thursday was second-year wide receiver Gio Richardson, who had at least three or four catches in team periods. Richardson hauled in a deep pass from Fifita over the middle on a free play after a defender jumped offsides. Richardson, Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter were Arizona’s starting trio at receiver, with Southern Miss transfer Shane King at tight end.
* Arizona’s first defensive unit had defensive linemen Tre Smith, Kaisi Lafitaga and Mays Pese, along with linebackers Taye Brown, Chase Kennedy and Georgetown transfer Cooper Blomstrom, and defensive backs Jay’Vion Cole, Nebraska transfer Malcolm Hartzog, Northern Colorado transfer Cam Chapa, Gavin Hunter and Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss.
* Arizona’s second defensive lineup had Lolesio, freshman Keytrin Harris and Moorer on the defensive line, with freshman Dash Fifita, Dominic Hanger and Memphis transfer Everett Roussaw at linebacker, and a defensive secondary with freshman Xaier Hiler, UConn transfer Lee Molette, cornerback-converted-safety Johno Price, Olson and Howard transfer cornerback Zuri Watson.
* Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell had an up-and-down day. After two dropped passes and a fumble, Mizell had a touchdown in a 7-on-7 period.
* In a one-on-one period, Hartzog had a pass breakup covering wide receiver Jordan McCord. Fifita threw a touchdown to freshman wide receiver RJ Mosley. Third-year “X” receiver Brandon Phelps created separation from a handsy Boss to make a match over the middle.
* The final team period had crowd noise piped in. Potential backup quarterback Sawyer Anderson fired a first-down pass to USC transfer receiver DJ Jordan.
* Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and Max Harris, two five-for-five players who were recently re-added to Arizona’s roster, were back at practice in helmets and shoulder pads. Mahdi participated in individual drills with Arizona’s running backs.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports