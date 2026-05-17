The Arizona softball team has put itself in a great position to advance to a Super Regional.
Arizona run-ruled host Duke 10-1 in five innings Saturday at the NCAA Tournament’s Durham Regional in Durham, North Carolina.
The victory sends the Wildcats into the regional final at 9 a.m. Sunday. They again will face Duke, the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament, which defeated Marshall 11-1 later Saturday. Marshall eliminated Howard by a 4-2 score in the middle game of the tripleheader.
The Wildcats are seeking their first Super Regional appearance since 2024 after losing in the regional round as hosts last year.
Arizona (37-16) turned a close game into a rout with a six-run top of the fifth. The Wildcats also received strong pitching from Jalen Adams and Jenae Berry, who combined to limit Duke to one run on two hits. The Blue Devils were averaging 7.6 runs per game and hit double digits in a 10-1 win over Howard on Friday.
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Tele Jennings and Jenna Sniffen provided the bulk of Arizona’s offense. Jennings hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the fifth. Sniffen hit a three-run bomb in the fifth — just her second hit in 13 games.
Arizona held a 2-1 lead entering the top of the fourth and was struggling to make contact vs. Duke starter Cassidy Curd, who had seven strikeouts through three innings. The Wildcats changed their approach in the fourth. Grace Jenkins and Jennings both swung on the first pitch they saw. Jenkins singled to center, and Jennings homered to right.
Berry played a critical role in keeping the score at 2-1 entering that inning. She replaced Adams with one out and runners on first and third in the bottom of the third. After Duke pulled off a double steal to get on the board, Berry got Jessica Oakland to hit into a 5-3 double play.
Berry didn’t allow a hit in 2⅔ innings and was credited with the win after earning a save in Arizona’s 7-5 victory over Marshall on Friday.
A replay ruling in Duke’s favor might have helped the Wildcats more than the Blue Devils. Emma Kavanagh was ruled out for leaving first base early to end the top of the fourth. Regan Shockey had singled on the play, and she got to bat again to start the fifth.
Shockey, Sereniti Trice and Sydney Stewart singled to load the bases with nobody out. Tayler Biehl drove in a run via a walk vs. reliver KK Mathis.
Jenkins followed with a sacrifice fly to center, giving her seven RBIs in the regional. Jennings then sliced a double to left to score Stewart. Sniffen put Arizona in position for the run-rule ending with her sixth home run of the season.
Extra bases
– The Wildcats’ seven strikeouts at the plate matched their third-highest total of the season. They did not strike out in the fourth or fifth innings.
– Stewart flexed her left arm and shoulder after her first swing of the game in the first inning. She asked for a timeout but remained in the game and showed no ill effects.
– Arizona scored two runs in the first inning without an RBI. Shockey and Biehl scored on back-to-back throwing errors by Curd.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social