Berry played a critical role in keeping the score at 2-1 entering that inning. She replaced Adams with one out and runners on first and third in the bottom of the third. After Duke pulled off a double steal to get on the board, Berry got Jessica Oakland to hit into a 5-3 double play.

Berry didn’t allow a hit in 2⅔ innings and was credited with the win after earning a save in Arizona’s 7-5 victory over Marshall on Friday.

A replay ruling in Duke’s favor might have helped the Wildcats more than the Blue Devils. Emma Kavanagh was ruled out for leaving first base early to end the top of the fourth. Regan Shockey had singled on the play, and she got to bat again to start the fifth.

Shockey, Sereniti Trice and Sydney Stewart singled to load the bases with nobody out. Tayler Biehl drove in a run via a walk vs. reliver KK Mathis.

Jenkins followed with a sacrifice fly to center, giving her seven RBIs in the regional. Jennings then sliced a double to left to score Stewart. Sniffen put Arizona in position for the run-rule ending with her sixth home run of the season.

Extra bases

– The Wildcats’ seven strikeouts at the plate matched their third-highest total of the season. They did not strike out in the fourth or fifth innings.

– Stewart flexed her left arm and shoulder after her first swing of the game in the first inning. She asked for a timeout but remained in the game and showed no ill effects.

– Arizona scored two runs in the first inning without an RBI. Shockey and Biehl scored on back-to-back throwing errors by Curd.