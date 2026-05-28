Hale said Arizona’s offensive needs include “some guys that can set the table a little bit,” in particular “somebody that can lead off and be a pest.” He also mentioned boosting the Wildcats’ athleticism up the middle.

Hale would like to have the new hitting coach in place “as soon as possible,” he said. But he has only so much control over that.

“I’ve talked to a number of people, and I have a pretty good idea,” Hale said. “But we gotta let the season end for these other teams. He may still be coaching.

“I've had a lot of interest from guys I knew in the professional ranks, and basically my comment to them is: ‘I want a sitting offensive coordinator or hitting coach at the college level.’ I think that's the kind of offense that we need here.”

Regarding Arizona’s style of play, Hale went so far as to say he doesn’t want anyone to bring up Hi Corbett’s power-suppressing dimensions moving forward.

“That's one of the things that we're going to stop talking about,” Hale said. “Since I've been here, it's like, ‘Oh, this place is so big, the wind blows in, blah blah blah.’ There's more grass on this field than any field in the country. So let’s take advantage of that. Let's make our offense go that way more.”

Smith Bailey update

Arizona’s portal pitching needs will depend greatly on the status of right-hander Smith Bailey, who appears set on returning to Tucson for his junior season.