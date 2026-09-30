In turn, UA would owe Reed-Francois more base salary (her compensation less the $250,000 annual UA Foundation pay) if the school fired her without cause. Those terms did not change: If UA dismisses her without cause, UA is required to pay Reed-Francois all base salary owed through the end of the contract plus any incentives earned to the date of her departure.

The new proposal caps Reed-Francois’ performance bonuses at $250,000, but adds the potential to earn up to $10,000 per team for those other than football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball or softball that appear in the NCAA postseason. She already was scheduled to earn $50,000 for a national title or $25,000 for a top eight finish by any of what UA called “emerging sports” teams.

Reed-Francois can also earn a $10,000 bonus if UA wins the Big 12 Commissioner’s Cup during any athletic year under the new deal. UA won the 2025-26 Commissioner’s Cup, which uses a points system to rate a school’s athletic and academic success.

Her intact performance bonuses include $50,000 for a football bowl game appearance (or $125,000 if in the College Football Playoff) and $125,000 per team for any appearances by men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball or softball teams in a national championship game.

In its proposal to the Arizona Board of Regents, UA cited successes by the men’s basketball, football, baseball and men’s tennis and golf programs, as well as the Big 12 Commissioner Cup award in 2025-26 and the “record revenue, fundraising and academic outcomes” during Reed-Francois’ term so far.