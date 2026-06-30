“We knew we needed to make something work and you’re just trying to figure out the best next step because there is no such thing as the long term in college sports.”

The weeks immediately following the implosion featured a barrage of discussions with Stanford and Cal, as the Bay Area schools plotted their next move.

“We understood Stanford had other options,” Barnes said. “And we were not their first choice.”

The Beavers and Cougars pursued membership in the power conferences and quickly realized all doors were closed — not because of their on-field performance but, rather, remote geography and limited media value.

Where could they turn for help with the salvage operation? Not to Kliavkoff, whose credibility was shot.

“For the conference office, we were not their focus,” Barnes said. “Pat and I became the de facto commissioners for several months.”

With substantial help from their presidents, Oregon State’s Jayathi Murthy and Washington State’s Kirk Schulz, who has since retired, Barnes and Chun began to sift through the carnage and map a future.

They spoke every day, often more than once — "more than we spoke to our wives," Barnes quipped.

They retained Dean Jordan, a highly respected media rights executive from The Team (formerly Wasserman Media), to assist with a TV package.

They sought counsel from Oliver Luck, the former NCAA executive vice president and Big 12 athletic director (West Virginia) who had contacts throughout the industry.