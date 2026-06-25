Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has made basketball a clear priority for his schools — not at the expense of football necessarily, but certainly within close range of football.

Considering the unprecedented talent in place in 2025-26, it was the perfect narrative for the conference. And it would have played out as scripted from October through June, if not for a few unfortunate weeks in March.

To the winners and losers from the 2026 NBA Draft:

Winner: The NCAA. For the first time since 1994, when Purdue's Glenn 'Big Dog' Robinson was the No. 1 overall pick, the first 20 selections all played college basketball, according to the NBA. (The explanation is rooted in a slew of factors, including revenue sharing and NIL, plus some good fortune.) What's more, nine of the top 10 picks were freshmen.

Loser: The 2026 NBA Draft. Now that he has (theoretically) solved tampering, commissioner Adam Silver should turn his focus to the draft. It simply doesn't work as a two-day event that tries to turn the second round into something that stands on its own. The NBA isn't the NFL. The league should go back to a single night. (Admittedly, that's highly unlikely.)

Winner: Michigan. The national champions produced three selections in the lottery portion of the draft with forward Morez Johnson Jr. (Mavericks), forward Yaxel Lendeborg (Warriors) and center Aday Mara (Thunder) taken Nos. 9, 11 and 12. Our eyes did not deceive us. The Wolverines' frontcourt was, in fact, one of the greatest to grace college basketball in eons.