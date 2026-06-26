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The Hotline is delighted to provide West Coast fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Phoenix-based national recruiting analyst for Rivals/On3. He submitted the following report on June 26.

Cougars with a shocker

One of the biggest developments on the West Coast in the 2026-27 recruiting cycle was the emergence of Rashaun Lavata’i as a top offensive lineman.

The four-star tackle from Curtis High School outside of Tacoma was named the offensive line MVP at the Under Armour Next Camp in Phoenix, resulting in a frenzy for his signature.

Washington State and Oregon State were already interested. But Utah, which just had two offensive tackles picked in the first round of the NFL draft, and Washington, which is essentially Lavata'i's hometown school, ramped up their pursuits.

The Cougars hosted his first official visit, then had to watch Lavata’i tour Utah, Washington and Oregon State.

All signs were pointing for a quick drive up I-5, with Lavata’i ending up in Seattle, but the Cougars quietly kept pushing behind the scenes.

Eventually, their persistence was rewarded. On Tuesday, Lavata’i delivered the shocking news: He would spurn the hometown Huskies, as well as Utah, to play for first-year coach Kirby Moore and Washington State.

Lavata’i cited his relationship with WSU offensive line coaches Jack Abercrombie and Josh Taufalele as major influences on his decision.