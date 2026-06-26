The Hotline is delighted to provide West Coast fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Phoenix-based national recruiting analyst for Rivals/On3. He submitted the following report on June 26.
Cougars with a shocker
One of the biggest developments on the West Coast in the 2026-27 recruiting cycle was the emergence of Rashaun Lavata’i as a top offensive lineman.
The four-star tackle from Curtis High School outside of Tacoma was named the offensive line MVP at the Under Armour Next Camp in Phoenix, resulting in a frenzy for his signature.
Washington State and Oregon State were already interested. But Utah, which just had two offensive tackles picked in the first round of the NFL draft, and Washington, which is essentially Lavata'i's hometown school, ramped up their pursuits.
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The Cougars hosted his first official visit, then had to watch Lavata’i tour Utah, Washington and Oregon State.
All signs were pointing for a quick drive up I-5, with Lavata’i ending up in Seattle, but the Cougars quietly kept pushing behind the scenes.
Eventually, their persistence was rewarded. On Tuesday, Lavata’i delivered the shocking news: He would spurn the hometown Huskies, as well as Utah, to play for first-year coach Kirby Moore and Washington State.
Lavata’i cited his relationship with WSU offensive line coaches Jack Abercrombie and Josh Taufalele as major influences on his decision.
Moore had emphasized how much he plans to recruit the Northwest, and specifically, the state of Washington. This week, he landed the crown jewel of his short tenure on the Palouse.
More importantly, Lavata'i gives the Cougars the highest-rated Group of Six commitment in the nation.
Utah stays close to home
Speaking of home-state recruiting, Utah has been on a Beehive heater lately.
The past week alone has seen first-year coach Morgan Scalley snag commitments from four in-state targets, an ongoing emphasis for the Utes since Scalley took over.
And it builds momentum for Utah heading into a loaded 2028 class.
This week, Utah pulled in receiver Jaxton Itaaehau, edge rushers Jackson West and Monson Tukuafu and safety Kaleb Hall.
For good measure, the Utes also grabbed a commitment from Jaden Bibbs, a highly-rated cornerback from Texas.
Commitment week primer
With the unofficial end of recruiting coming on July 1 — that's the date most schools hope to complete their work with prep seniors — but with signing day still five months away, there are several key recruitments impacting West Coast schools.
– On the final day of June, four-star receiver Eli Woodard, a one-time USC commit, will choose between Cal, Miami and UCLA. The Bears have a standing commitment from his Chaparral High School (Temecula, Calif.) quarterback Dane Weber, while UCLA holds one from his fellow receiver Michael Farinas. Miami, though, could be the favorite.
– On the first day of July, a decision is expected from the No. 1 player in Nevada, four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, as he’ll choose from Alabama, Cal, Georgia and Oregon. The Ducks signed his teammate, Jett Washington, in 2026, and they are in a great spot to land Stepp.
– That same day, four-star Washington offensive lineman Gecova Doyal will announce from between the Huskies, Oregon, UCLA and Utah. This has really been an Oregon-Washington competition, with the Huskies trying to counter the Lavata’i loss (to WSU) by landing Doyal.
– That afternoon, Mesa Mountain View offensive tackle Tye Kennedy, who is choosing from Arizona State, Michigan, Utah and Washington, is expected to make a decision. The Huskies are favored to win his services: His father, Lincoln Kennedy, was one of the best linemen in school history.
– Two Southern California players have committed but are finalizing their decisions in the next week: Huntington Beach quarterback Brady Edmunds, who has committed to Ohio State, and Chatsworth safety Myles Baker, who committed to Cal.
Edmunds pledged to Ohio State in December 2024, when Chip Kelly was the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator, but UCLA hosted him for an official visit. He will, once and for all, decide if he’s sticking with OSU or staying home.
Meanwhile, Baker is weighing whether to stick with Cal or flip to nearby UCLA, which had him on campus for both an official visit and then a last-minute unofficial visit last weekend. (He canceled a trip to LSU.)
So now the Bruins and Bears wait to see what his final decision may be.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline