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Arizona softball will celebrate the life of former assistant coach Larry Ray during homecoming weekend in October.

Ray died in June at the age of 75. He served as Mike Candrea’s lead assistant coach for much of Candrea’s tenure.

Ray will be honored during the second game of the Wildcats’ exhibition doubleheader on Oct. 23 at Hillenbrand Stadium. The first game begins at 5:30, the second at 7:30.

UA softball will host a tailgate for alumni and guests the following day, when UA football hosts Iowa State for homecoming. The tailgate will require an online RSVP. The kickoff time of the football game has yet to be announced.

Ray had two stints under Candrea between 1986 and 2012, sandwiching a four-year run as the first head softball coach at Florida. In all, Ray spent 21 seasons as a coach at Arizona, contributing to five national championships.