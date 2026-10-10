Miguel said he feels like the luckiest man in the world watching his son fulfill his dream, and his work ethic as a teenager made it obvious that he’d get to where he is today.

He said his son never went to bed any later than 10:30 p.m., or 11 p.m. on the weekends, and he never drank alcohol during his high school years.

“When he signed, he said ‘Remember how my friends used to make fun of me at parties? Look where I am and look where they are,’ ” Miguel said. “He used to work out after school, before practice, after practice, and he never complained. It’s something that he had inside.

“It’s been the highlight of my life. The memories we’ve made and moments together with him are going to stay with me forever. It’s more than you can imagine.”

Coaches Scott Nestor and Ronald Ramirez of the River Rafters agreed that keeping Crisantes healthy throughout the Fall League season is a top priority.

“We looked at his season and talked with his (Diamondbacks) hitting department, what he wants to work on over the next six weeks and make sure he gets out of here healthy and headed in the right direction,” Nestor said.

As Crisantes looks toward the next step, the uncertainty that followed him into the draft feels increasingly distant. The Diamondbacks took a chance on him when other teams hesitated, and Crisantes has spent the years since giving them reason to believe they made the right choice.