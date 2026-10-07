Prefer us on Google Learn More

If the weather gods oblige, MLB’s Arizona Fall League will make its long-awaited return to Tucson on Saturday.

The doubleheader slated to be played at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium was still on as of Wednesday morning, no doubt a relief to the stakeholders in Pima County who’ve been planning the AFL’s 520 comeback.

It was supposed to happen last year, but a tropical storm, of all things, resulted in a scheduled tripleheader being canceled. That was just the start of a run of bad luck for pro baseball at Kino; Tucson was supposed to be the home of a relocated Mexican Pacific Winter League franchise, but it never came to fruition because of visa issues.

The 2026 AFL season began this past weekend. Assuming the weather doesn’t take a turn for the worse, four teams filled with MLB prospects will make the bus ride from the Phoenix area to Tucson for a pair of games Saturday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the AFL doubleheader at Kino:

What is the Arizona Fall League?

The AFL is a league for MLB prospects. Each MLB team sends seven prospects to the AFL. Those 210 players are spread across six teams, creating 35-man rosters.