Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Arizona Fall League announced a time change for the doubleheader scheduled to be played at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The doubleheader is now slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The second game will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Each game will be seven innings.

Game 1 features the Peoria Javelinas vs. the Mesa Solar Sox. Game 2 pits the Scottsdale Scorpions vs. the Salt River Rafters.

Four players with local ties are among the prospects that comprise the teams’ rosters. Game 1 features Mason White (Arizona, Salpointe Catholic High School) and Cade McGee (Salpointe). Game 2 features Brendan Summerhill (Arizona) and Demetrio Crisantes (Nogales HS).