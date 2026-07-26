One of the first questions directed to Jones referenced an appearance she made Thursday on the StudBudz viral 72-hour livestream, in which she was heard telling Lynx guard Courtney Williams that she believed the Minnesota Lynx deserved to win the WNBA championship over the Liberty in 2024. As that clip gained traction, so did the fan backlash towards Jones.

Jones emphasized that she’d let her guard down because she and Williams are close friends. Her point, she clarified, was that sometimes you can still end the season without a league title even if you have the best team on paper. She added that a similar scenario unfolded in the 2019 season when she was with the Connecticut Sun as they lost to the Washington Mystics in the Finals.

"I feel like what I said was taken the wrong way, and I'll take accountability for that, as well," Jones said. "It was definitely a gut punch for me. I don't want people to ever feel like I was doing anything other than trying to put my best foot forward for our team, so I apologize."

The coach who helped Jones become an MVP

Jones was willing to miss her aunt's memorial for the All-Star game because she asked her family for permission, and she found solace in the fact that she’ll be available to spread her late aunt’s ashes, an event set to take place on a different day.

And if you weren’t paying close enough attention to the action on the floor, it would’ve been very easy to nearly miss the impressive stat line that Jones was quietly brewing.

For Jones, playing through difficult circumstances is nothing new.